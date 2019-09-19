Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Next PLC (LON:NXT) Stock; REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (REPYF) Shorts Up By 123.01%

REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REPYF) had an increase of 123.01% in short interest. REPYF’s SI was 72,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 123.01% from 32,600 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 16 days are for REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s short sellers to cover REPYF’s short positions. It closed at $15.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock rating of Next PLC (LON:NXT) was reconfirmed by expert analysts at Liberum Capital. This was revealed to investors in analysts note on Thursday, 19 September.

The stock decreased 4.25% or GBX 262 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5908. About 170,694 shares traded. NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Next PLC (LON:NXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Next PLC has GBX 6700 highest and GBX 5200 lowest target. GBX 5925’s average target is 0.29% above currents GBX 5908 stock price. Next PLC had 35 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NXT in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The stock of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Friday, March 22. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of NXT in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained NEXT plc (LON:NXT) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 5700 target.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 7.87 billion GBP. The firm operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. It also offers products through NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with approximately 4.5 million active customers, as well as international Websites serving approximately 70 countries.

