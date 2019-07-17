Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock; Edgar Lomax Co Has Decreased Its Target Com (TGT) Position

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 25,175 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 969,104 shares with $77.78M value, down from 994,279 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $45.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 4.52 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch

Today, 17 July, Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) stock “Buy” was restate at Liberum Capital in a note.

Edgar Lomax Co increased Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F) stake by 484,500 shares to 1.23 million valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) stake by 179,775 shares and now owns 288,712 shares. Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 20. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.16% or GBX 107 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3280. About 430,223 shares traded. Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC has GBX 3750 highest and GBX 3650 lowest target. GBX 3750’s average target is 14.33% above currents GBX 3280 stock price. Johnson Matthey PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Monday, June 3. The stock of Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by HSBC.

More important recent Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE shares decline as company sees ‘significant’ headwinds to 2019 industrial cash flows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 05, 2019.