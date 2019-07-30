Liberum Capital Maintains Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (LON:DOM) as Sell; Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

In a research report made public on 30 July, Liberum Capital reaffirmed their Sell rating on Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (LON:DOM)‘s stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Credit Suisse reinitiated Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Neutral” rating. See Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (LON:DOM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC has GBX 300 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 242.50’s average target is -5.83% below currents GBX 257.5 stock price. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC had 28 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Liberum Capital. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Berenberg maintained Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) rating on Monday, April 8. Berenberg has “Sell” rating and GBX 210 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Berenberg. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Equal Weight”. Liberum Capital maintained Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) on Thursday, May 16 with “Sell” rating.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises DominoÂ’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. The company has market cap of 1.19 billion GBP. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. As of December 25, 2016, the firm had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

The stock decreased 2.43% or GBX 6.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 257.5. About 200,915 shares traded. Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 696,071 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500.