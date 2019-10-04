Liberum Capital Maintains Buy Rating for AA Plc (LON:AA) Stock; 2 Analysts Covering Redrow plc (LON:RDW)

Among 3 analysts covering Redrow PLC (LON:RDW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Redrow PLC has GBX 815 highest and GBX 704 lowest target. GBX 743.33’s average target is 24.35% above currents GBX 597.79 stock price. Redrow PLC had 18 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Jefferies. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by UBS. See Redrow plc (LON:RDW) latest ratings:

Liberum Capital reconfirmed their Buy rating on shares of AA Plc (LON:AA) in a report sent to clients and investors on Friday morning.

The stock decreased 3.90% or GBX 2.05 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 50.55. About 473,615 shares traded. AA plc (LON:AA) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await AA plc (LON:AA) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 112.70% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by AA plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 700.00% negative EPS growth.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 311.10 million GBP. It operates through Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, and Insurance Underwriting divisions. It has a 5.88 P/E ratio. The company??s roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorbikes, caravans, and vans; and additional services, such as vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car and publishing services.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.11 billion GBP. The firm acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. It has a 6.5 P/E ratio.