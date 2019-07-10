Liberum Capital Maintained Wetherspoon J D PLC (LON:JDW)’s “Hold” Rating; Fastenal Company (FAST) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

In a report revealed on Wednesday, 10 July, Liberum Capital reiterated their “Hold” rating on shares of Wetherspoon J D PLC (LON:JDW).

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 14 report. See Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 6.35M shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.00 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 23.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

The stock increased 2.88% or GBX 40.49 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1448.49. About 37,801 shares traded. J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “The J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Has Gained 82% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019.