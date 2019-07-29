Liberum Capital Keeps Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) as Hold; Corecommodity Management Boosted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 206.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 36,568 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 54,304 shares with $1.05M value, up from 17,736 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 632,548 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Today, Liberum Capital maintained their Hold rating on Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO)‘s stock in a research report issued to investors and clients.

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 1.94 billion GBP. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The stock decreased 6.47% or GBX 17.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 253. About 3.74M shares traded. Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Hammerson PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 288 lowest target. GBX 350.50’s average target is 38.54% above currents GBX 253 stock price. Hammerson PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Add” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. HSBC maintained the shares of HMSO in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Buy” rating.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) stake by 192,600 shares to 273,100 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) stake by 20,654 shares and now owns 55,449 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 15 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of stock.

