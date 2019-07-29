Liberum Capital Keeps Buy Rating for PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE) Stock; Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE) stock had its Buy Rating maintained by expert analysts at Liberum Capital in analysts note shared with investors on 29 July.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 13 cut down and sold stakes in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 3.12 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust for 155,030 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Llc owns 26,664 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.16% invested in the company for 22,814 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 134,479 shares.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $623.21 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 31.22 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 14,196 shares traded. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) has risen 5.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PageGroup Plc (LON:PAGE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PageGroup Plc has GBX 620 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 563.33’s average target is 23.97% above currents GBX 454.4 stock price. PageGroup Plc had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.49 billion GBP. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, Page Outsourcing, and Page Talent brands.

The stock increased 0.26% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 454.4. About 275,211 shares traded. PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

