Liberum Capital Keeps “Buy” Rating for Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO) Stock; Shorts at SANDVIK AB SHS A SEK 6 ORDINARY SHARES (SDVKF) Lowered By 31.87%

The stock rating of Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO) was reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital. This was revealed to investors in analysts note on Wednesday, 3 July.

The stock increased 0.43% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 282.3. About 447,343 shares traded. Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.66 billion GBP. The firm operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes. It has a 4.98 P/E ratio. It also offers finance, management, procurement, transportation, marketing, shipping, barging, and port services.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferrexpo PLC has GBX 350 highest and GBX 230 lowest target. GBX 290’s average target is 2.73% above currents GBX 282.3 stock price. Ferrexpo PLC had 23 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 310 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) rating on Thursday, January 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 270 target. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FXPO in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 6 with “Overweight”.