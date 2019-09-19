Liberum Capital Keeps a “Buy” Rating on Kier Group PLC (LON:KIE); Colony Group Has Trimmed By $8.32 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding

Colony Group Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 92.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 45,214 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Colony Group Llc holds 3,760 shares with $695,000 value, down from 48,974 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $217.84. About 597,837 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on September 16, 2019, Ocbj.com published: "Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal" on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool" published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc increased Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 45,802 shares to 48,417 valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 41,749 shares and now owns 252,297 shares. Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $160 lowest target. $219.40’s average target is 0.72% above currents $217.84 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. JP Morgan maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22500 target. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24.

