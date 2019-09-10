Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.41 N/A -0.48 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 228 4.62 N/A 6.97 34.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

On the other hand, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s potential upside is 25.83% and its average target price is $298.22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 99% respectively. Insiders held 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while IAC/InterActiveCorp had bullish trend.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats on 9 of the 9 factors Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.