Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 14 0.39 N/A -0.48 0.00 58.com Inc. 62 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and 58.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and 58.com Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 58.com Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

58.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78.35 consensus target price and a 53.39% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares and 77% of 58.com Inc. shares. Insiders held 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.77% are 58.com Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while 58.com Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors 58.com Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.