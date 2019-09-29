Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 72.13M -0.48 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 199 4.55 96.22M 7.14 29.58

Demonstrates Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and VeriSign Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 753,709,508.88% 0% 0% VeriSign Inc. 48,410,142.89% -41.8% 30.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 94.55% are Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, VeriSign Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has -36.61% weaker performance while VeriSign Inc. has 42.35% stronger performance.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.