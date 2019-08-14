Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 14 0.46 N/A -0.48 0.00 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.49 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 71.2%. 94.55% are Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has -36.61% weaker performance while Limelight Networks Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Limelight Networks Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.