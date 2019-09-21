Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Stock Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.39 Million; Ehealth (Call) (EHTH) Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $619,888

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 580,141 shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (Call) (EHTH) by 87.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 8,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 896,501 shares traded or 52.16% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Shares for $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A..

