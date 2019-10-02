Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Its Position; Honeywell International Has Cut Its Udr (UDR) Position by $628,980 as Share Value Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 198,728 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 14,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 96,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, down from 110,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 604,716 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 29,784 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.18 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,024 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.05% stake. M&R Management holds 0.01% or 691 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company accumulated 31,265 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.07% or 19.72M shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 10,915 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company owns 98,633 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 6,954 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 22,735 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated reported 3,949 shares. New Jersey-based Honeywell International has invested 1.68% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

