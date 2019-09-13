Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lifted Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position by $3.60 Million; Share Value Declined

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 161.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 44,121 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 16,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 128,656 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 219,616 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,298 shares to 49,317 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,423 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 109,777 were reported by Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.09% or 5,660 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% stake. Hm Payson & Communication has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,135 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 277,614 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 206,033 shares. 33,522 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 308 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). M&T Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The Texas-based Carlson LP has invested 1.76% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Yakira Cap Mngmt reported 62,561 shares.

