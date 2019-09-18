Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Position as Stock Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Stake Has Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $742.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 241,626 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 4.58 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Benzinga” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. $57.04M worth of stock was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdg stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Botty Investors Ltd Liability has 3,835 shares. Stifel has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sir Capital LP reported 160,900 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 291 shares stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Llc has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Advsr Asset holds 0.16% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 102,885 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 2,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Services holds 0.24% or 19,494 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj holds 1.33% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 122 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability has 27,633 shares. Moreover, City Tru Company Fl has 0.45% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,724 shares. 7,002 are owned by First National Tru.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51,836 shares to 6,725 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,064 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings At $10, Earn 109.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.