Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Harber Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Andersons (ANDE) Market Value Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 362,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 512,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 874,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $624.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 670,718 shares traded or 73.06% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 60,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 24,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 85,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 460,310 shares traded or 214.07% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,496 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. 46,258 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability owns 105,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 32,307 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 93,073 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 753 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 86 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh holds 6,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 18,703 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 40,610 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 43,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Investment Assoc Lc holds 0.64% or 137,275 shares in its portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 42,763 shares to 61,298 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 11,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares to 309,942 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.