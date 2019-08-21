Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA) Position Has Boosted by Jackson Square Partners Llc; Noesis Capital Mangement Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $293.51 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 90,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11B, down from 93,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 3.16 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 326,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 8.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 7.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 300,190 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.01 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG) by 1,985 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 4.35 million shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Co holds 7,890 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability owns 14,499 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Co owns 397,116 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited reported 11,956 shares. Aviance Cap Lc has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Albion Financial Group Ut owns 0.64% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,415 shares. 1.35M are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Harbour Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 18,033 shares. Community Bankshares Of Raymore reported 1,770 shares. 30,784 are owned by Girard Ltd. Eagle Global Limited Co holds 0.17% or 35,066 shares. Rench Wealth reported 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American Money Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.03% or 29,839 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.