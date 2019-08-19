Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Stock Declined While Ota Financial Group LP Has Lifted Position; As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Market Value Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut by $3.79 Million Its Position

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 338,514 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 1.55M shares traded or 67.23% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telecom Argentina: Strong Economics, Little Debt And Undervalued With Catalyst Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2015 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $118.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.