Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Share Price Declined While Eagle Capital Management Cut Holding; Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Increased Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $519.22. About 104,129 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 101,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, down from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 176,954 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 507,597 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 215,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. Meyers Charles J sold $2.15 million worth of stock. TAYLOR KEITH D had sold 2,785 shares worth $1.06M on Tuesday, January 15. Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798 worth of stock. $1.35M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Schwartz Eric. $1.47M worth of stock was sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

