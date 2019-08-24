Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Holding Increased by Ota Financial Group Lp; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trimmed Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $1.44 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 457,955 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,475 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 12,256 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,238 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,227 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 176,992 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd invested in 0% or 36 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 800 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Scout Inc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Boys Arnold And Communication stated it has 10,967 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 75,959 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% or 638 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 24,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 368,781 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

