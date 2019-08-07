Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stock Price Rose While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased by $720,000 Its Holding; At Bancorp Cut Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holding by $400,272

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,060 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 14,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 24,993 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 56,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 71,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 16,931 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

