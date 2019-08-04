Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stake Maintained by Dnb Asset Management As; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $622,449

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 125,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 64.30M shares traded or 27.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 456 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733.85 million, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 1.45M shares traded or 82.69% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,625 shares to 2,757 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,171 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “GE Stock Will Rise as GE Power is Revitalized, Blair Analyst Says – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Apple Jumps, GE Falls as Investors Await Fed – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Limited Company accumulated 488 shares or 0% of the stock. Carret Asset Ltd holds 76,644 shares. 670,134 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 47,845 are owned by Jacobs & Ca. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has 103,887 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 727,014 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kistler owns 35,406 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 28.32 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 61,928 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,717 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt Lp owns 40,000 shares.