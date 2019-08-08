Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Lifted Its Stake by $20.99 Million; Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lifted Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 327,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.20 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 648,561 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 437,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 6.71 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.99M, up from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 291,471 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 29,186 shares to 117,827 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.28M shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $73.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) by 40,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,837 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).