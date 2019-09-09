Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Its Stake by $14.46 Million as Stock Value Rose; As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Upped Stake by $19.95 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 301,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.11 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 10.06 million shares traded or 1055.20% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc. by 29,085 shares to 86,191 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 837,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.55 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,910 shares to 346,750 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,610 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

