Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Share Value Rose While Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Holding; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Increased Its Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 1.13 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 156,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 243,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 535,623 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

