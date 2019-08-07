Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Position Has Upped by Quantbot Technologies Lp; As Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stock Value Rose, C-V Starr & Co Trust Lifted Holding by $1.20 Million

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 935,017 shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 6121.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 19,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 19,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 711,240 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 48,496 shares. Samson Capital Management Limited invested in 14.31% or 196,564 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Davis R M Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boston stated it has 4,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 2.76% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 66,944 shares. Tower Bridge invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,758 shares. Payden And Rygel stated it has 1.91% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Regions has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Highland Lp has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6,590 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 878,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Verity And Verity Ltd holds 0.66% or 47,705 shares in its portfolio. 3.87 million are owned by Kayne Anderson Advsr Ltd Partnership. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

