Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) Comparison side by side

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) compete against each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust 48 10.93 N/A 1.05 45.85 Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 8.07 N/A 4.13 4.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty Property Trust and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Property Trust. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Liberty Property Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liberty Property Trust and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Liberty Property Trust is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Property Trust and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Liberty Property Trust’s average target price while its potential downside is -3.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.1% of Liberty Property Trust shares and 76% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares. Liberty Property Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Property Trust -0.31% -2.32% 1.31% 8.99% 10.7% 14.61% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.35% -1.71% -1.66% 4.24% 21.47% 18.29%

For the past year Liberty Property Trust was less bullish than Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Liberty Property Trust beats Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.