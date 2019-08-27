Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Office company, Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty Property Trust has 94.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Liberty Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.00% of all REIT – Office companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Liberty Property Trust and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Liberty Property Trust and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust N/A 49 49.95 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Liberty Property Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Property Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 1.25 2.48

With average price target of $53, Liberty Property Trust has a potential upside of 2.85%. The potential upside of the rivals is 30.74%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Liberty Property Trust’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Property Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Property Trust -1.17% 4.43% 5.08% 12.14% 24.76% 24.88% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Liberty Property Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Liberty Property Trust’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Liberty Property Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust’s rivals beat Liberty Property Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.