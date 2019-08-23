Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Valuation Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $59.94 Million as Stock Declined

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 123,574 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company's stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 2.32M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35 million shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $425.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "NXP Semiconductors Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq" on April 09, 2019

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Liberty Property Trust Increases Dividend NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire" on February 21, 2019