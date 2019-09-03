Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Value Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raised Its Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $225.99. About 2.92 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – TESLA EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES DESCRIBED BY PEOPLE FAMILIAR; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 owners will soon be able to add some perks to their cars now found only on Tesla’s higher-end vehicles. week; 20/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla crashes shouldn’t be front-page news because there are more human-driven fatalities. That’s not an accurate comparison. Via @JMBooyah:; 10/05/2018 – Some Panasonic executives are cautious about making new battery manufacturing commitments with Tesla, according to the Nikkei Asian Review; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Suspended Model 3 Production in Late February; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports updated its review of the Tesla Model 3, after declining to recommend it over the car’s stopping distance and other issues; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Ok this is idiotic. $TSLA; 21/05/2018 – While Tesla’s Model 3 sedan has some competitive features, Consumer Reports couldn’t give it a full-throated endorsement as yet; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 130,313 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank has 9,344 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co has 3,599 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 226,205 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested in 1,779 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. 9,760 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt. 74,715 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Pointstate Cap Lp has 3,650 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 42,134 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.63 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 270,539 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.70 million shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40,100 shares to 103,873 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 247,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,487 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

