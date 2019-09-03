Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Rose While Swiss National Bank Has Increased by $600,000 Its Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Trimmed by $318,836 as Market Valuation Rose

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 492,648 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 480,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 353,697 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 1,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 199,434 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.56 million, down from 201,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $225.58. About 2.05 million shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 237,400 shares to 421,000 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.16 million shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 31,902 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Osterweis Cap Incorporated reported 2.17% stake. Prudential Incorporated has 458,623 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 8.21M shares. Allstate holds 0.19% or 35,761 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 44,562 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bragg Financial Advsr reported 1,267 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.32% stake. Motco holds 0.02% or 1,131 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.75 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 132,041 shares to 137,835 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 21,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).