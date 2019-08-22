Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Price Rose While Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $483,264; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Upped Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $4.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 1.51M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 10,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 20,146 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 30,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 165,586 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,094 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 77,100 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc stated it has 0.23% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 22,413 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 615 shares. Dupont Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,049 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 453,434 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Moreover, Smith Graham Communications Inv Advsr Lp has 0.58% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 52,800 are owned by Cushing Asset L P. Twin Tree Management Lp, Texas-based fund reported 6,898 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 28,264 shares. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 160,245 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,944 shares in its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A invested in 164 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Lc reported 26,907 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

