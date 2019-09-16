Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake Maintained by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc; Spectrum Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,794 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 43,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26M shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company's stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 53,174 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 29,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 972,645 shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.



Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,947 shares to 5,663 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 18,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,071 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,204 were accumulated by Hutchinson Capital Ca. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Ar holds 0.73% or 286,642 shares. 13.09M are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc. Bridges Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.29% or 300,249 shares. Boston Ltd accumulated 228,488 shares. Boys Arnold And Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 70,955 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation holds 32,948 shares. Brick & Kyle holds 3.76% or 35,519 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.28M shares. Prudential Financial holds 5.15M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 15,261 were reported by Hartline Invest Corp. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,018 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,032 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Lc invested in 38,814 shares or 0% of the stock.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,305 shares to 1,160 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

