Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 71,600 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 465,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 521,464 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.77M, down from 986,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.6. About 2.49M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 545,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $56.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.