Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Old Republic International Boosted Eaton Vance (EV) Holding

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 702,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30M, up from 502,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 238,575 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 125,071 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elastic: A Hyper-Growth Dynamo – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 EV Stocks to Buy for Big Gains Over the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “There Are Better Pot Plays Than CRON Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nio Stock Still Speculative in Light of Teslaâ€™s China Expansion – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $145.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 82,909 shares stake. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Wade G W invested in 0.38% or 100,056 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 3,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 7,673 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 51,177 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 376 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,191 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 191,426 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Dubuque Commercial Bank Communications, a Iowa-based fund reported 112 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Appoints Lawrence D. Raiman to Board of Trustees – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New deals, renewal signed at Shopton Ridge Business Park – Charlotte Business Journal” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Issues Statement NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Updates 2018 Capital Activity NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.