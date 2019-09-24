Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Increased Stake; Waterfront Capital Partners Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD) Cut by $9.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 766,430 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 368,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 394,506 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63M, down from 762,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 899,471 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares to 707,171 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

