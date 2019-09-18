Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $790,000 as Share Value Rose; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Share Value Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.30 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 192,918 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 212,867 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ulysses Limited Liability Company accumulated 836,689 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 0.25% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 76,429 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,617 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 222,138 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 99,376 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Com invested in 0.17% or 3.42M shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.94% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.60 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 620 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 4,284 shares. 12,496 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Bbt Mgmt Ltd holds 20,601 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply -7% after lowering outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Is Still Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activist displeased with Liberty Property capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Issues Statement NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Appoints Lawrence D. Raiman to Board of Trustees – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.