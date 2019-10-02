Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.84 Million as Share Value Rose; Bain Capital Investors Trimmed Its Holding in Genpact Limited (G) as Stock Value Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 542,793 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.16 million, down from 619,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 219,406 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56M, down from 32.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 227,798 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23.54M were reported by Bain Investors Ltd Com. Fil Ltd holds 3.38M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 259,869 shares. 6,864 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Highland Management Ltd Liability has 38,794 shares. Captrust Fincl has 1,072 shares. Century Cos Inc has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 265 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 150,014 shares. Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 92,601 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Brinker invested in 0.01% or 9,399 shares.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.54 million for 21.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $102.04 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.