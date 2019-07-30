Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Share Price Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Has Cut by $2.02 Million Its Position; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.04 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 183,224 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $281.35. About 1.66M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 506,625 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 1,913 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 6.05% or 273,559 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.71% or 22,676 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate owns 75,872 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Cryder Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 272,088 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Lc owns 106,194 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc stated it has 2,688 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Archon Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 72,040 shares. 331 are held by Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com has 0.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,322 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,338 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares to 806,650 shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR).

