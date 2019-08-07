Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position Has Raised by Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc; Account Management Has Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Position by $4.05 Million; Stock Price Rose

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 276,073 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 29,552 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 29,400 are owned by Boston Prtnrs. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 20,143 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Plc owns 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.00 million shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Co invested in 11,770 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 682,200 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 7,432 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.44% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hsbc Public Limited reported 0.04% stake. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 1.74% stake. 390 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 28,407 shares. Focused Wealth owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Windward Mngmt Ca has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.