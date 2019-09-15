Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Market Value Rose While Qs Investors Has Trimmed Holding; Raging Capital Management Holding in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Increased by $437,432 as Share Value Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 109,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.73 million, up from 8.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 30,582 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 85,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,074 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 96,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 972,645 shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 2.26 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Griffin Asset Mngmt has 3,640 shares. 38,643 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 6,844 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 2.97 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Greenwich Mngmt Incorporated owns 20,781 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Lpl Fincl Limited Co reported 130,424 shares stake. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.02% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Next Fin Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 24,679 shares.

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Distribution of 14 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Partners: Restarted Distribution And 1H2019 Looks Strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 295,017 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $31.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 140,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,515 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CDMO, LPT among top premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Activist displeased with Liberty Property capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Medical Office Tower in Center City Philadelphia for $99.25 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.