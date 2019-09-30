Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Market Valuation Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Holding; Gabelli Securities Boosted Holding in Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK)

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 16,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 264,449 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22M, down from 281,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.46. About 351,704 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 116.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 184,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 344,259 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.06M, up from 159,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 0.51% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). South Dakota Invest Council reported 227,406 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Alberta reported 422,500 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). North Star Invest Mgmt stated it has 5,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westchester Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2.51 million shares. 28,006 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Griffin Asset invested in 18,738 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 61,100 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. 1.03 million were accumulated by Thornburg Invest Mngmt. Sol Cap Management holds 0.73% or 53,900 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 39,068 shares to 11,632 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,464 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.78M for 19.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 4,684 shares to 15,276 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 32,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.