Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding Maintained by Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Increased Holding

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 682,229 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 8.97 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares to 104,823 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Kraft Heinz Company by 19,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,656 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Company Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,757 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 2.66% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 12,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 102,224 shares. Arrow Corp invested in 50 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Asset Strategies owns 11,260 shares. Brown Advisory holds 6.96M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation owns 76,957 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 9,113 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). James Investment, a Ohio-based fund reported 519 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Co has 28,979 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 76,737 shares or 0% of the stock.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.