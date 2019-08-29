Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Its Holding; Millennium Management Position in Philip Morris Intl (Call) (PM) Has Lowered by $182.44 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 466,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 562,050 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (PM) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83 million shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:HRC) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principia Biopharma Inc by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

