Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Cree (CREE) Share Price Declined While Amg Funds Cut Its Stake

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 978,559 shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 7,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 11,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 19,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 1.29 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Pcl owns 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 147,885 shares. 13,039 were accumulated by Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated. Domini Impact Invests Ltd Com owns 9,133 shares. California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 1.08% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 4,859 were reported by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Incorporated owns 5,889 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 55,115 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 101,445 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancshares holds 0.01% or 423 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 889,602 shares. Fairfield Bush Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 8,508 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.