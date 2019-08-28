Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Lifted Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Raised by Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 50,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 315,064 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 264,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 8.36 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 428,279 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,283 shares to 89,127 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).