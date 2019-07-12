Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $10.39 Million; Ls Investment Advisors Increased Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $2.84 Million

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 86.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,337 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 24,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 3.04 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 1.25M shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 22,024 shares to 9,299 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,393 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).