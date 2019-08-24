Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 500,000 shares with $77.91M value, down from 750,000 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:LBRT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s current price of $10.14 translates into 0.49% yield. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 611,786 shares traded. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corp reported 4,214 shares. Maplelane Limited has 0.33% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 75,001 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment reported 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 705,102 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Allied Advisory Services has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,612 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.15% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 212,365 shares. 94,160 are held by Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated. 2,420 are held by Btc Cap Mgmt Inc. Cambridge holds 0.06% or 6,780 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 427,529 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp invested 1.31% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 183,628 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 0.02% or 18,689 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 22.48% above currents $143.99 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $190 target.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio.